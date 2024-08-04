GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Deir al-Balah | Two Killed in Tel Aviv | 10,000 Soldiers Dead, Wounded – Day 303

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli shelling targeted a tent housing displaced people in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, leaving five dead and a number of wounded. Two Israelis were killed and two were seriously injured in a stabbing operation in the city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that at least 10,000 Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded during the genocidal war on Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, August 4, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will visit Iran today for talks with his Iranian counterpart, at a time of heightened tensions in the region.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 16 people were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Deir Siryan in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Deir Siryan in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/mANBbWXzNQ pic.twitter.com/mWNQ8i2buu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 4, 2024

ISRAELI OFFICIAL (cited in Yedioth Ahronoth): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is stalling and obstructing the exchange deal, even though he was the one who put forward the latest proposal.

LAPID: Ben Gvir is the reason for the increase in attacks and the deterioration of security.

Sunday, August 4, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

BEN-GVIR: From the site of the operation in Holon, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Israelis to take up arms, noting that the government had distributed thousands of weapons to citizens.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The death toll in the stabbing attack in the city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv, has risen to two, in addition to two serious injuries.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The death toll in the stabbing attack in the city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv, has risen to two, in addition to two serious injuries. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/mANBbWXzNQ pic.twitter.com/NF3DmU8NnA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 4, 2024

AXIOS: We expect Iran to attack Israel early Monday. We do not know whether Iran and Hezbollah will launch a coordinated attack or separately.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: at least 10,000 Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded during the war in the Gaza Strip.

HIGHER GALILEE COUNCIL: Damage occurred in an agricultural area between the Manara and Yiftach regions as a result of a rocket launched from southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the espionage equipment at the Israeli Ramya site, confirming its destruction.

Sunday, August 4, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

GADI EISENKOT (to ISRAELI ARMY RADIO): The Holon stabbing operation is a failure of a different kind. There are tens of thousands of illegal residents roaming the country unchecked.

CHANNEL 13: An Israeli was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing and shooting attack in Holon, Tel Aviv.

Sunday, August 4, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Four Israelis were injured, one of them seriously, in a stabbing attack in the city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery fired southeast of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, and also targeted the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

An attempt to extinguish the fire after an Israeli shelling targeted a tent housing displaced people in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/mANBbWXzNQ pic.twitter.com/z18fcWL4cR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 4, 2024

Sunday, August 4, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli military vehicles targeted the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: A soldier was seriously injured yesterday, Saturday, in battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, August 4, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation artillery shelled the eastern neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

MEDICAL SOURCES: An Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Fakhoura area in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip left four martyrs and a number of wounded.

CANADA: The Canadian government has issued a warning to its citizens not to travel to Israel due to “ongoing regional military conflict and unpredictable security situation.”

Sunday, August 4, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli shelling targeted a tent housing displaced people in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, leaving 5 dead and a number of wounded.

Israeli shelling targeted a tent housing displaced people in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, leaving 5 dead and a number of wounded. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/mANBbWXzNQ pic.twitter.com/PVQBtouIoV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 4, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched two raids a short while ago on the outskirts of the town of Blat in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, August 4, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: forces launched several raids on the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City and the western neighborhoods of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army’s Home Front Command called on residents of border towns with Lebanon to stay near shelters.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Beit Hillel settlement for the first time with dozens of rockets.

IRAN: The assistant to the head of the Iranian judiciary confirmed that the public prosecutor ordered the identification and arrest of any spies or negligent persons in the case of the assassination of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh

Sunday, August 4, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 15: About 50 rockets fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee.

(The Palestine Chronicle)