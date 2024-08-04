10,000 Israeli Soldiers Killed or Wounded – Report Exposes Crisis among Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed on Sunday that the names of tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are listed among those killed and wounded in the ongoing war on Gaza.

According to the report, “no less than 10,000 soldiers, who were killed or wounded during the long months of fighting in the Gaza Strip, are missing from the IDF today.”

The newspaper also revealed that approximately a thousand soldiers “join the ranks of the physically and mentally wounded,” as recorded by the rehabilitation department of the Israeli Ministry of Security.

Despite these alarming figures, both the Knesset and the government have pushed forward with the reformulation and passage of a law to extend compulsory military service, reportedly leaving regular soldiers in a state of significant frustration and uncertainty.

Yedioth Ahronoth cited the father of a soldier from the elite Nahal Brigade, who is currently involved in the ongoing operations in Rafah, southern Gaza.

He expressed concern about the conditions faced by the soldiers, stating, “In the history of Israeli wars, such a situation has never occurred, not even in 1948, where soldiers have fought under such unfavorable conditions for ten consecutive months.”

In a related development, the newspaper also reported that female observer soldiers stationed in the northern Golan Heights were unexpectedly informed that their service would be extended by an additional four months, despite their scheduled discharge in September.

According to official Israeli data, which is subject to military censorship, more than 690 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed since October 7.

However, there are internal accusations that the military is concealing the true extent of its losses, which are believed to be significantly higher.

Last July, Israeli Channel 12 revealed that 20,000 occupation soldiers had been injured in Gaza since October 7, with 8,298 being classified as disabled.

On July 12, the Israeli cabinet approved a decision to extend compulsory military service to three years due to a shortage of personnel.

This decision will be presented to the government for approval and later brought before the Knesset (parliament) for legislation.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)