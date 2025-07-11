New Freedom Flotilla Boat, The Handala, to Set Sail from Italy for Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This mission comes just weeks after Israel’s attack on the Madleen, another Freedom Flotilla boat that was seized by Israel in international waters.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) has announced that it will launch a new civilian boat on Sunday, the Handala, on a mission to break Israel’s “illegal, deadly blockade of Gaza.”

“The vessel will carry life-saving humanitarian aid and a message of solidarity from people around the world refusing to stay silent as Gaza is starved, bombed, and buried under rubble,” the FFC said in a statement this week.

We are setting sail again. On July 13, 2025 our boat #Handala will depart from Siracusa, Italy to break Israel’s illegal blockade. This mission is for the children of Gaza. Just weeks ago, Israeli forces illegally seized our boat #Madleen and abducted 12 unarmed civilians aboard… pic.twitter.com/G4LjtpQg7Q — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) July 6, 2025

This mission, the statement noted, comes just weeks after Israel’s “illegal attack” on the Madleen, another Freedom Flotilla boat that was seized by Israel in international waters.

“Twelve unarmed civilians—including a Member of the European Parliament, a doctor, journalists and human rights defenders—were abducted by Israeli commandos and taken a, gainst their will to Israel, where they were interrogated, abused, then deported,” the FFC said. “Their ‘crime’? Attempting to bring food, medicine, and solidarity to Palestinians under siege.”

The Handala freedom flotilla has set sail to Syracuse on the way to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/BVU1xaSJWH — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 10, 2025

‘Institutions have Failed’

Volunteer medics, lawyers, social justice activists, journalists, and community organizers will be on board the Handala.

“We are not governments. We are people, taking action where institutions have failed,” the FFC stated.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced that the “Handala” ship is back at sea, heading to Syracuse, Italy. There, events will be held to launch the new naval mission to Gaza. Fund honest independent Muslim journalism:https://t.co/mh7oRfNDIu pic.twitter.com/zLOnZYMwVi — Islam Channel (@Islamchannel) July 11, 2025

The boat is named after the Palestinian cartoon figure Handala, “a barefoot refugee child who turned his back on injustice and vowed not to turn around until Palestine is free.”

This boat “carries his spirit, and that of every child in Gaza who has been denied safety, dignity, and joy,” the FFC emphasized.

The Handala will depart from Siracusa, Italy, on Sunday.

Criminal Complaint Filed

Activists on board the Madleen included Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and French MP Rima Hassan.

Last week, marine mechanic Sergio Toribio, the only Spanish citizen aboard the Madleen, filed a criminal complaint with Spain’s National Court following the Israeli navy’s interception of the ship in international waters.

The vessel was stormed by Israeli forces and the international crew—including Toribio—was detained and later deported without any legal proceedings.

The legal complaint alleges that Israeli actions constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in the context of a broader and systematic attack against Palestinian civilians and those seeking to aid them.

The complaint names several Israeli officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Navy Commander David Salama, and senior officers from Shayetet 13, the elite naval commando unit responsible for the raid.

(The Palestine Chronicle)