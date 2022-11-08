Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Massive Arrest Campaign in Nablus

Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of raids and searches in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, arresting a number of Palestinians.

Israeli forces also stormed the city of Nablus and broke into several homes.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that the occupation forces arrested ten young men who were transferred to the security services for interrogation for allegedly participating in acts of armed resistance against Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers.

The raids focused on the governorates of Nablus and Ramallah, where dozens of houses were stormed and their contents searched. Moreover, residents were subjected to field investigations after being detained for hours.

According to a press statement released by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) on Tuesday, around 6000 Palestinians, including 739 minors and 141 women, were detained by Israeli forces since the start of 2022.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)