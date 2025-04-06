Rocket Fire from Gaza Strikes Ashkelon and Ashdod, Injuries Reported

Multiple rockets fired from Gaza struck Ashkelon and Ashdod on Sunday, wounding several Israelis and causing significant damage.

On Sunday evening, the Palestinian resistance launched a barrage of rockets from Gaza towards the Israeli cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon.

Israeli media outlets reported multiple injuries and significant material damage resulting from the strikes.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, stating it was a response to “Zionist massacres against civilians.”

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, initial reports indicated a direct hit in Ashkelon, prompting the dispatch of emergency medical crews.

The Ashkelon Municipality confirmed that one person sustained minor injuries and reported material damage in the city.

Israel’s Channel 13 later reported that three individuals were injured, while Channel 12 updated the figure to seven, all of whom were transferred to Barzilai Hospital. The channel also noted extensive damage to buildings and vehicles.

Footage from an Israeli’s camera captures the moment a rocket fired by Palestinian resistance in Gaza struck

Asqalan. pic.twitter.com/LtTXfb9izY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 6, 2025

Photos and videos circulated online showing the moment a rocket struck Ashkelon, in southern Israel.

In total, Israeli media reported that seven rockets were launched towards Ashdod.

The Israeli army stated that it had detected approximately ten rockets fired from Gaza, with most being intercepted. It was later confirmed that five rockets launched from central Gaza were intercepted, while others landed in various locations.

The Israeli Home Front Command said air raid sirens were activated in Ashdod, Ashkelon, and the southern suburbs of Tel Aviv. The Israeli Ambulance Service responded to four areas where missile fragments had fallen and noted that several people were injured while rushing to shelters.

According to Channel 12, the rockets were fired from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza—an area where no active Israeli military operations were reported at the time.

Reacting to the escalation, Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, stated: “A year and a half after the war, Hamas is still firing rockets at Israelis.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the attacks serve as a reminder that “we must not rest until Hamas is eliminated,” adding that Israel would ensure long-term peace and security for its southern residents.

Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, also criticized the government, saying: “A year and a half of war, with rockets still being fired, 59 hostages held, and the October 7 government still in place—talking about total victory is meaningless.”

(PC, AJA)