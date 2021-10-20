New Israeli Poll: Promoting Peace with Palestine the Lowest Priority

October 20, 2021
Israeli forces suppress a peaceful protest near Ramallah. (Photo: via AJE)

A survey conducted in September by Mitvim – the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies –   revealed that promoting peace with the Palestinians came in last place out of the priorities of issues listed, at 5.64 out of ten. This score has been on a steady decline since 2019.

A year after the Abraham Accords were signed, out of the representative sample of 700 Israeli adults polled for the survey, 34 percent think the agreements are a turning point for Israel’s acceptance in the Middle East, while 31 percent think Israel’s status has not changed significantly.

Only a slim majority, 53 percent of Israelis, believe that Israel should seek assistance from the countries it has normalized relations with to advance peace with the Palestinians, the poll revealed.

About half – 48 percent – of Israelis do not want to visit any Arab country, up from 42 percent last year.

Moreover, about half of Israelis think that meetings between Israeli ministers and their Palestinian counterparts are not a positive development; 30 percent think it is merely symbolic and 17 percent think it is negative and harms Israeli interests. Only 32 percent think the meetings are positive and will improve relations between Israel and the Palestinians.

When it comes to the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) economic and political crisis, 38 percent of Israelis think Israel should not be involved, 28 percent believe Israel should act to strengthen the PA and 13 percent think Israel should weaken the PA.

The survey also found that almost half of Israelis, 47 percent, view the EU as adversarial to Israel.

The United States (US) is the most important country for the public in Israel. Russia ranked second, followed by Germany, Britain, China, Egypt, France and Jordan.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

