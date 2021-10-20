Normal People TV Director Defends Rooney’s BDS Move

Lenny Abrahamson has defended Irish author Sally Rooney's BDS move.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson has defended Irish author Sally Rooney’s decision to not have her latest book, Beautiful World, Where Are You, translated into Hebrew by an Israeli publishing house, The New Arab reported.

The Irish Jewish director voiced his support on Twitter, describing the writer as “someone of great insight and moral courage” and expressed his “dismay” at the criticism directed at Rooney’s show of support for the Palestinian cause.

“It’s been dismaying to read some of the criticism of Sally Rooney’s decision not to publish her new novel, through a particular Israeli publisher,” the filmmaker wrote in a statement published on Twitter.

Abrahamson has already directed the TV adaption of Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People and is currently filming an adaptation of the Irish writer’s first book, Conversations with Friends.

In his post, Abrahamson expressed qualified support for the Boycott, Divestments & Sanctions (BDS) movement, which Rooney cited when turning down the Israeli translation deal, saying that while he did not agree with all its aspects, he “broadly” supported its principles.

“While I don’t agree with all aspects of the BDS movement, support for it is a principled and defensible position motivated in the majority of people by genuine concern for human rights,” wrote the filmmaker.

“Above all, I completely reject the suggestion that those who take her view, or who strongly criticise Israel, must harbour some deep-rooted anti-Semitic animus.”

Rooney faced criticism from Israel supporters when she announced this month that she would not let an Israel-based publishing house translate Beautiful World, Where Are You into Hebrew.

She has responded to allegations of anti-Semitism saying she would allow a Hebrew translation if it was “compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines”.

