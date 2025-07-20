Gaza Meets Famine Criteria, UN Still Refuses Formal Declaration

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has issued an urgent appeal to the international community, warning that more than two million people in Gaza—including one million children—are facing the risk of starvation. Despite having enough food to sustain Gaza’s population for three months, UNRWA confirmed it has been unable to bring in any aid due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

The warning comes as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate rapidly. On Saturday, three-month-old Palestinian baby Yahya al-Najjar died of malnutrition, according to medical sources. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported receiving “disturbing accounts” of both children and adults suffering from severe hunger in Gaza’s hospitals.

An investigative report by journalist Naseeba Moussa for Al Jazeera confirmed that the internationally recognized criteria for declaring a famine have already been met in Gaza. Under global standards, famine is declared when at least 20% of the population faces extreme hunger, and 30% of children suffer from severe wasting—thresholds Gaza has surpassed for several months.

Figures from the Gaza Government Information Center indicate that 650,000 children out of Gaza’s 2.4 million population are at immediate risk of death due to malnutrition. In addition, approximately 60,000 pregnant women are facing life-threatening conditions because of a lack of food and essential healthcare.

UNICEF has also raised the alarm, stating that at least 112 children are admitted to hospitals in Gaza daily with severe malnutrition and wasting. Since the start of the war, 620 children have died from starvation, including 70 deaths recorded since last month alone.

Hospitals across Gaza continue to report mounting casualties from both hunger and Israeli fire. Since the start of the war, nearly 900 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access food aid, according to medical sources. Many were shot near aid distribution centers operated by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which was established with Israeli and American involvement.

The situation is particularly dire in Khan Yunis’ Al-Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip, where nearly one million displaced people have endured more than 100 days without access to basic food supplies.

Even for those with money, food remains out of reach. The combined effects of the blockade and Israel’s military campaign have led to hyperinflation of food prices. A kilogram of flour costs more than $50, a single loaf of bread is beyond the financial means of most families, and sugar is sold at $1 per gram—equivalent to $1,000 per kilogram. Vegetables, when available, cost upwards of $2 per piece, making even the most basic meals unaffordable. It is estimated that a family would now need at least $150 per day to purchase enough food for a single meal.

The search for food is often fatal. Palestinians are forced to walk distances of at least six kilometers each way to reach aid distribution centers in the southern Gaza Strip, risking their lives on the journey. According to eyewitnesses and hospital officials, Israeli soldiers have repeatedly opened fire on civilians along these routes. On Sunday alone, Gaza hospitals recorded 116 Palestinian fatalities, including 38 people killed while attempting to secure food.

Medical professionals across Gaza continue to warn of a complete collapse of healthcare services. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, told Al Jazeera that famine conditions have now reached “very advanced stages,” affecting all segments of Gaza’s population. Two more people reportedly died from hunger-related complications since Friday.

At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, spokesperson Khalil Al-Daqran reported that hospitals have exhausted all food supplies for patients and staff. He added that the number of severely emaciated individuals is increasing daily as Gaza’s health system and population edge closer to total collapse.

Despite mounting evidence, UN bodies have so far refrained from officially declaring a famine in Gaza. Palestinian officials accuse Israel of systematically using starvation as a weapon of war, a charge echoed by local and international humanitarian groups who say the world is turning a blind eye to the unprecedented suffering unfolding in the besieged Strip.

