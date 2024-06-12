150 Missiles from Lebanon – Hezbollah Retaliates against Israeli Raids

Israel monitored the launch of five missile barrages from southern Lebanon towards Upper Galilee, targeting the Golan Heights and the northern Jordan Valley.

The majority of these attacks focused on the cities of Tiberias and Safed, where 100 missiles fell within minutes.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah announced that these strikes were in retaliation for the assassination of four of its members, including a military commander, during an Israeli raid.

150 Missiles

According to Israeli Army Radio, 150 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel, with 160 shells detected since the morning. Seventy of these were aimed at the Jabal Jarmaq area and Western Galilee.

The Israeli occupation army reported that some of the missiles caused fires in the north and confirmed that its defenses intercepted several missiles, though some landed in various locations.

The local Israeli Regional Council in Upper Galilee advised residents to stay close to shelters and safe places.

Hezbollah Utterly Destroys Israel’s Iron Dome and Northern Defenses pic.twitter.com/PmH4BA38mb — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) June 11, 2024

Al Jazeera’s correspondent noted that sirens sounded in Safed, Tiberias, and several towns in the Upper Galilee, marking the first sirens in Tiberias since last October.

Israeli media reported hearing successive explosions from missile interceptions across large areas of the Upper and Lower Galilee. Scenes of smoke rising from various areas in northern Israel, particularly Tiberias, were shared on Israeli platforms.

Shortly after these missile attacks, sirens were heard in the settlements of Saasa, Zivon, and Doviv on the border with Lebanon. Israeli Channel 12 reported a direct hit on a building in the Saasa settlement in Upper Galilee. Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that 30 missiles were fired in a fifth salvo from southern Lebanon toward Upper Galilee.

Israeli Strikes

Israeli Army Radio reported that, in response, the army began launching raids on sites in southern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent observed intense flights of Israeli warplanes near southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced it targeted several Israeli sites, including the headquarters of the Northern Legion at the Ein Zeitim base with Katyusha rockets, in retaliation for the assassination of its members.

The group said it achieved direct hits at the Ruwaisat al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and the headquarters of the Air Control Unit and Air Operations Department at the Meron base.

The alarm sounded for the first time in Tiberias, northern occupied Palestine. Media reported the largest attack by Hezbollah against the Zionist regime with one hundred missiles. pic.twitter.com/UE4VkTO590 — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 12, 2024

They also targeted the reserve headquarters of the Northern Corps at the Galilee Division reserve base and its stores in Amiad, as well as a military industries factory in Saasa.

Earlier, Hezbollah mourned four of its members, including military commander Talib Sami Abdullah, killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Joya in southern Lebanon.

A Lebanese security source told Al Jazeera that an Israeli drone targeted the house in Joya where Hezbollah members were located.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

⚡️MUST WATCH: Hezbollah published yet again another footage of an operation where they targeted israeli soldiers directly in the Barkat Risha barracks. Hezbollah used an Almas-4 ATGM, which is unveiled for the first time in this video. pic.twitter.com/DU3VmFJn46 — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷🏴 (@AryJeay) June 11, 2024

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

