New Massacres and Fierce Clashes as Israel Intensifies Attack on Khan Yunis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded on Monday morning as the Israeli army intensified its attack on Khan Yunis in an ongoing attempt to besiege the city from all directions.

Israeli forces have intensified since dawn on Monday its artillery and airstrikes on the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, amid the sound of explosions and Israeli attempts to penetrate the western axis of the city.

Fierce Clashes

Fierce clashes are taking place between the Palestinian Resistance and invading Israeli forces.

Al-Jazeera reported that many displaced Palestinians have been killed and others injured as a result of the Israeli bombing.

Israeli forces reportedly laid down belts of fire near the Nasser Hospital in the city, while an Israeli raid targeted a house adjacent to the hospital.

The bodies of at least 50 Palestinians, including children, have arrived at the Nasser Medical Complex since Monday at dawn, as a result of the Israeli bombing. Some of them were buried inside the hospital walls due to the difficulty of transporting them to other places.

A number of wounded were transferred to the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, due to the Israeli incursion and bombing in Khan Yunis.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent also confirmed that Israeli forces are exhuming graves in the cemeteries of Khan Yunis after Israel admitted on Sunday that it had excavated another cemetery in Khan Yunis.

Israeli occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the dead and wounded.

The government media office in Gaza reported that Israel targeted 30,000 displaced Palestinians who were located in five different shelters in Khan Yunis.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell in the center of the city of Khan Yunis. We bombarded with mortar shells a position of enemy soldiers east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. We targeted, with a Badr 1 missile, a gathering of… pic.twitter.com/eAuVwXuprO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 22, 2024

Red Crescent is Besieged

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that Israeli forces besieged the Al-Amal Hospital, confirming the complete loss of contact with its crews in Khan Yunis.

The Red Crescent noted that ambulances were unable to move to evacuate the wounded as a result of Israel’s siege of its headquarters in Khan Yunis.

Israeli warplanes reportedly bombed Al-Mawasi School, west of Khan Yunis, which shelters displaced people from several areas in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of several civilians.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,295 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,000 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)