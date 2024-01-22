GAZA LIVE BLOG: Norway: Ceasefire Now | Gaza City under Attack | Massacres in South | Fierce Resistance in Khan Yunis | Arabs, Youth Reject Biden – DAY 108

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has intensified its attacks on Khan Yunis in an ongoing attempt to besiege the city from all directions. Al-Qassam Brigades reported that they are repelling Israeli advancement, despite the intense bombardment and shelling which killed and wounded many, including children. Meanwhile, Israel has also attacked the western region of the city of Gaza, in addition to other areas in the northern Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,105 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,681 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, January 22, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI RADIO: The Israeli army deepened and expanded its operations in Khan Yunis, and explained that there are 7 brigades active underground and above ground in the region.

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation army is exhuming graves in the Khan Yunis cemetery.

IRANIAN FM: Any Israeli measures against our security will not remain without a response.

GERMAN FM: There is an urgent need for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT: We support the two-state solution and there cannot be a permanent Israeli presence in Gaza.

Monday, January 22, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

FINNISH GOVERNMENT: Without a two-state solution, there will be no lasting peace.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 30 Palestinians arrived at Nasser Medical Complex following an Israeli bombing that targeted Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

BELGIAN FM: The war will not be resolved with weapons, and Gaza is on the verge of famine.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Israeli forces are besieging its headquarters in Khan Yunis, preventing ambulances from moving to evacuate the wounded.

BORRELL: The method Israel is using to destroy Hamas is certainly wrong.

Monday, January 22, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Several Palestinians have been killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted Al-Mawasi School, which houses displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in light of a severe campaign launched by the occupation army on hospitals and shelter centers west of Khan Yunis since dawn today.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery is intensely shelling the vicinity of Al-Aqsa University, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: We have completely lost contact with our crews in Khan Yunis.

Monday, January 22, 07:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched at dawn on Monday a series of raids on the western areas of Gaza City.

