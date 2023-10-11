Day Five: Israel Demolishes Gaza, War Continues – LIVE BLOG

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of people were killed and wounded throughout Palestine and southern Israel, while the Israeli war, and ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation escalated. Indiscriminate Israeli bombings continue, as Netanyahu’s government shuts down electricity, and water.

LATEST UPDATES BELOW:

Wednesday, October 11, 11:20 am (GMT +3)

Israeli Walla website confirms that there were casualties among the Israeli army as a result of the firing of an anti-tank missile in Arab Al-Aramsha on the border with Lebanon.

Wednesday, October 11, 11:10 am (GMT +3)

AJA: Lebanese Hezbollah fired two missiles directed at the Israeli border site of Al-Dahira in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah source: there were casualties among Israeli forces as a result of targeting a border site with two guided missiles.

Wednesday, October 11, 11:00 am (GMT +3)

Israeli army: anti-tank fire was fired from Lebanese territory towards a military point on the border.

Wednesday, October 11, 10:40 am (GMT +3)

AJA: Israeli authorities called on residents of the northern border areas to enter shelters.

Wednesday, October 11, 10:30 am (GMT +3)

Gaza Energy Authority: the power plant will stop working completely at two in the afternoon today due to running out of fuel.

Wednesday, October 11, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

Government media office in Gaz: the Strip is facing a humanitarian catastrophe, with the power station stopping within hours due to the depletion of fuel.

The office launched a distress call to the international community to stop the crime against humanity and mass murder.

Health sector workers in Gaza sounded the alarm due to the imminent running out of fuel and the possibility of a complete power outage in hospitals.

Wednesday, October 11, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

AJA: Israeli artillery is intensely bombarding areas east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

– Israeli raids were launched on areas east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Wednesday, October 11, 09:30 am (GMT +3)

United Nations: at least about 263,000 Palestinians were displaced from their homes in the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, October 11, 08:35 am (GMT +3)

Israeli media: Hamas fighters arrived last night in Ashkelon across the sea without being noticed by the Israeli army.

Wednesday, October 11, 08:35 am (GMT +3)

Gaza Ministry of Health: the number of Palestinians killed during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 950 and the number of wounded to more than 5,000 injured.

Wednesday, October 11, 08:30 am (GMT +3)

Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it fired two “Mutabar 1” surface-to-air missiles toward the occupation aircraft in the sky of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Wednesday, October 11, 08:30 am (GMT +3)

The Israeli army published photos of the arrival of the first plane carrying advanced American munitions, saying it would allow major strikes to be carried out.

Wednesday, October 11, 08:00 am (GMT +3)

AJA: Israeli aircraft renewed their violent raids on the eastern areas of the Jabaliy\a camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, October 11, 08:00 am (GMT +3)

US State Department: US Secretary Anthony Blinken spoke to Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on Tuesday, two days before Blinken’s visit to Israel.

Wednesday, October 11, 07:00 am (GMT +3)

Government Media Office in Gaza: the electricity generation company is threatened with shutting down within hours due to running out of fuel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)