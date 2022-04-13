New Survey: Majority of US Academics Think Israel is ‘One State Reality Akin to Apartheid’

Sixty percent of academics and scholars in Middle Eastern studies across several American universities have described Israel’s occupation of Palestine as “a one state reality akin to apartheid,” a new survey shows.

Conducted jointly by the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll and the Project on Middle East Political Science at George Washington University, the survey was distributed to 1,729 recipients.

Although issued last May during apartheid Israel's brutal 11- day aerial bombardment of Gaza, these 7 points on Ethical and Professional Journalistic Principles ring true in the face of renewed and relentless Israeli aggression towards Palestinians.https://t.co/hPoqfJXP0c — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) April 13, 2022

The academics were asked about a wide range of issues, in particular the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its wider ramification on the Middle East.

On the issue of Palestine, pessimism over the two-state solution continues to grow with 61 percent no longer believing that it is possible compared with 52 percent in February 2021 and 57 percent in September 2021, when two previous rounds of the survey were conducted.

#PACBIYearInReview: A survey of Middle East scholars finds that 59% describe the reality in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory as a "one-state reality akin to Apartheid." Only 2% say it is a temporary Israeli occupation.https://t.co/2ia7fXPWyX pic.twitter.com/BGvGJIvADf — PACBI (@PACBI) December 28, 2021

At the same time, 60 percent describe the current reality as that of “one state akin to apartheid.” That’s slightly higher than the February 2021 poll (59 percent).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)