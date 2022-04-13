New Survey: Majority of US Academics Think Israel is ‘One State Reality Akin to Apartheid’

April 13, 2022
'Universities must commit to decolonization by ending material and institutional complicity with Israeli Apartheid.' (Photo: via Twitter)

Sixty percent of academics and scholars in Middle Eastern studies across several American universities have described Israel’s occupation of Palestine as “a one state reality akin to apartheid,” a new survey shows.

Conducted jointly by the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll and the Project on Middle East Political Science at George Washington University, the survey was distributed to 1,729 recipients.

The academics were asked about a wide range of issues, in particular the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its wider ramification on the Middle East.

On the issue of Palestine, pessimism over the two-state solution continues to grow with 61 percent no longer believing that it is possible compared with 52 percent in February 2021 and 57 percent in September 2021, when two previous rounds of the survey were conducted.

At the same time, 60 percent describe the current reality as that of “one state akin to apartheid.” That’s slightly higher than the February 2021 poll (59 percent).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

