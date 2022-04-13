WATCH: Three Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid University Campus

Three Palestinians were injured on Wednesday by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid at the Palestine Technical University – Khaduri, in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that one of the students was shot with a live bullet in the head and was rushed to hospital.

An Israeli special force broke into Khaduri University today and a arrested a Palestinian after firing at him. pic.twitter.com/r5wmzclWN7 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 13, 2022

Another student was shot in the upper limbs.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli forces also detained an injured person, a former prisoner who was working as security at the university.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)