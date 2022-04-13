WATCH: Three Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid University Campus

An Israeli military raid at the Khaduri University in Tulkarem. (Photo: video grab)

Three Palestinians were injured on Wednesday by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid at the Palestine Technical University – Khaduri, in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that one of the students was shot with a live bullet in the head and was rushed to hospital.

Another student was shot in the upper limbs.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli forces also detained an injured person, a former prisoner who was working as security at the university.

