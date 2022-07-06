News Emerge of Another Hezbollah Drone Allegedly Downed by Israel (VIDEO)

The Israeli army claimed to have downed an unarmed drone launched by the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah. The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Wednesday that the downed drone was “heading for Israeli assets at sea a week ago.”

Earlier, on Saturday, the Israeli military had also claimed to have intercepted three drones launched by Hezbollah, on their way to the Karish gas field. Lebanon claims the gas field as its own, while Israel alleges that the field is located within its maritime area.

The Israeli admission of the additional drone followed a report by the Lebanese newspaper, Al-Akbar, which, earlier today quoted “informed sources” that “the drones that were launched last Saturday were not the first operation, but were preceded by another operation on Wednesday.”

Hezbollah is the Lebanese resistance group credited for liberating South Lebanon from Israeli military occupation in 2000, and for defeating Israel in its attempt to reoccupy parts of the country in 2006.

Israel has been repeatedly criticized for violating the Lebanese air space, whether on its way to bomb Syria or as a form of intimidation of Lebanon. Hezbollah has reportedly downed Israeli drones in the past.

