In Photos: Palestinians Celebrate Algerian Independence, Freedom

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On a festive day in Gaza, Palestinians and Algerians jointly celebrated the 60th anniversary of Algerian independence from France.

Several events were held to commemorate the occasion, including a friendly match between two women’s teams – Al-Mashtal Sports Club “Al-Akhdar” and the “Black” YMCA club. This, in addition to a karate performance from the young female athletes of Al-Mashtal Club.

The Palestine Chronicle was present at the celebrations and interviewed Fathi Abu Tir, Legal Adviser, President of the Palestinian-Algerian Brotherhood Association, and President of the Forum of Algerian Jurists in Palestine.

“Today is a special, wonderful day, which means a lot for the Algerian people,” Abu Tir told The Palestine Chronicle.

“On this day, 60 years ago, the Algerian people gained their independence after an occupation that lasted over 132 years,” he added.

Abu Tir remembered the war for liberation, which started on November 1, 1954, during which many Algerians lost their lives.

“This is a reminder for all peoples who are still suffering the oppression of an occupying power and colonialism, to sacrifice everything for the sake of freedom. The day will come where national pride and dignity will prevail.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)