NEWS ROUNDUP: Aqsa Raided, Children Attacked, Disabled Man Car’s Seized by Military

Israeli soldiers and armed settlers continued their campaign of harassment and violence against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. Here is the latest news update from the Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Park Demolished Near Salfit

Israeli occupation forces demolished a park and uprooted trees in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of the occupied West Bank city of Salfit, WAFA reported.

The governor of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Ibrahim Asi, told WAFA that,

“The occupation forces raided Abu Ammar Well area, northwest of the town, demolished the park, removed the artificial turf, broke lighting poles, benches, solar energy cells, and uprooted trees.”

It is noteworthy that the “Abu Ammar Well area is subjected to continuous violations by the occupation forces and settlers who are trying to seize the area in favor of establishing a settlement outpost.”

Watch: Extremist Israeli settlers backed by Israeli forces broke into the courtyards of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning. pic.twitter.com/tNoqqSBHvK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 15, 2023

Attacking Children near Nablus

Palestinian residents in the village of Yatma, located to the south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, fended off Monday evening an attack by illegal Jewish settlers against children in the village of Al-Sawyah, according to local sources, cited by WAFA.

Sources told WAFA correspondent that,

“residents managed to fend off an attack against a number of Palestinian children who were chased by the settlers at the entrance of the village.”

Disabled Man’s Car Seized

Israeli occupation soldiers Monday night seized the car of a disabled Palestinian man when he arrived at an army checkpoint south of Ramallah, according to the car owner Shadi Daraghmeh, 32, from Qalandia refugee camp, WAFA reported.

Palestine 🇵🇸 Occupée

Les militaires israéliens ont saisi hier soir la voiture d'un Palestinien handicapé lorsqu'il est arrivé à un poste de contrôle de l'armée au sud de Ramallah, selon le propriétaire Shadi Daraghmeh, 32 ans, du camp de réfugiés de Qalandiya.#israelapartheid pic.twitter.com/IXbEDkBrGs — vaudais toujours (@TFilastin) August 14, 2023

Daraghmeh said,

“The soldiers stopped him at a checkpoint near the camp between Ramallah and Jerusalem as he was returning from Jericho and forced him to get out of the car despite his physical disability. “The soldiers held him for several hours and mistreated him before they decided to seize his car, which is made specially for the disabled, and left him in his wheelchair until someone came to pick him up.”

Al-Aqsa Raided

Dozens of Israeli Jewish extremists Tuesday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli police, WAFA reported.

“The extremist settlers, divided into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds,” the agency added.

This comes at a time as Israeli forces intensified measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them.

(WAFA, PC)