Hamas Seizes Israeli Drone in Gaza, Posts Video

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), seized on Tuesday an Israeli Orbiter 1K drone east of Gaza.

The Qassam Brigades said in a statement that it was able to seize “a Zionist Orbiter 1k drone.”

Al-Qassam also noted that the Israeli drone “was on a hostile reconnaissance mission in the airspace of Gaza.”

On Monday evening, Israeli media reported that a drone belonging to the Shin Bet security service crashed in the Gaza Strip, Aljazeera Arabic reported.

Al Qassam Brigades release video of captured Zionist "Orbiter K1" drone which was flying over Gaza pic.twitter.com/z6dCr2OtIA — Mahyar (@Mahyar3138) August 15, 2023

‘Operational Activity’

According to the official Israel Broadcasting Corporation, the drone fell during “operational activity,” without elaborating.

Israel’s Channel 14 said the military drone landed in the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City “as a result of a technical failure and not for a hostile reason,” adding that there were no fears of “information leaks”.

Last January, the Qassam Brigades announced that it had taken control of an Israel drone, indicating that it had obtained sensitive information from it, before Tel Aviv acknowledged the incident.

The announcement of Qassam seizure of the Israeli drone comes at a time when the occupied West Bank is witnessing escalating tension due to Israeli incursions and settler attacks on Palestinian cities and towns, especially in Nablus and Jenin.

