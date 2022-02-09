Nizar Banat’s Brother Warns PA Not to Hide Evidence

The brother of Nizar Banat warned the Palestinian Authority on Tuesday not to hide evidence of its involvement in the activist’s killing, Quds Press has reported.

Ghassan Banat reiterated that his brother was killed by officers from the PA’s Protective Security agency. The evidence, he pointed out, is clear in the medical report, which is kept in the files of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Hebron (Al-Khalil). Banat added that officers from PA’s Protective Security had photocopied the medical report.

Nizar Banat: The death shaking the Palestinian leadership https://t.co/jga356OW3I — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 7, 2021

Nizar Banat’s brother explained that the repeated copying of the medical report without their knowledge raised concerns that the PA might be working to hide its involvement in the assassination of the Palestinian activist. He revealed that one of the copies had been sent to Jordan. Although he did not name the recipient, Banat claimed that this was part of the effort to find a legal flaw that could get the PA off the hook.

At the same time, he added, the defense lawyer assigned by the PA is trying to help the PA agencies to hide their involvement in the assassination.

The Banat family refuses to attend the court hearings in this case because members refuse to sit under the same roof with Nizar’s “killers”.

YESTERDAY: Palestinians take part in the eulogy of prominent opposition activist Nizar Banat in Ramallah, who was killed by the Palestinian Authority last June. The eulogy was organized 4 months following his death due to the PA banning local event halls from hosting the event. pic.twitter.com/DySr6MtgTT — Activestills (@activestills) October 17, 2021

According to Ghassan Banat, his family is documenting all the violations carried out by the PA judiciary and the court in order to submit a complete file about the case to an international tribunal.

Political activist Nizar Banat died after he was beaten by PA security officers at his uncle’s house in Hebron on June 24 last year.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)