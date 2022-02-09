West Bank Stages General Strike in Mourning of Three Palestinians Killed in Nablus

Shops and businesses were shut down on Wednesday in protest against the Israeli army’s assassination of three Palestinian activists in Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A general strike was observed in the major West Bank cities including Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarm as calls were made to demonstrate against the Israeli army throughout the West Bank.

A special army force opened fire at a car in Nablus on Tuesday, killing three of its occupants. The victims were identified as Ashraf Mubaslat, Adham Mabrouka, and Mohammad Dakhil.

Israel claimed the Palestinians were responsible for shooting attacks at army posts in the Nablus area.

Israel’s killing three Palestinians in #Nablus draws a typical of what form of apartheid it practices over the #Palestinian land. Video credit: Palism – Twitter#Israelicrimes #IsraeliTerrorism pic.twitter.com/P4PXqXGEwn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 9, 2022

Footage of the assassination showed a car riddled with bullet holes as a number of soldiers were standing next to it. The Israeli soldiers left the area after the attack.

The killing, which was described as an extrajudicial assassination, sparked widespread condemnation in the occupied territories and in the diaspora.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)