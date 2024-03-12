‘No Suhoor, Iftaar Meals’ -2,000 Medical Staff in Northern Gaza Face Starvation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s Ministry of Health has made an urgent appeal for humanitarian aid as more than 2,000 medical staff in the northern Gaza Strip face starvation like the rest of the civilian population.

More than 2,000 medical staff working at hospitals in northern Gaza are in dire need of food, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The staff “will start Ramadan without Suhoor or Iftar meals,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We demand international and relief institutions provide food for the hospitals in north Gaza,” the statement said.

The Ministry warned that hunger “will ravage all the inhabitants of northern Gaza. The aid is too little. The cost of a meal could mean certain death.”

It further said “Doctors will die. The nurses there will die. And the world will witness the largest number of victims of hunger in the coming days if you do not act today to save us. We will all die.”

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra also reportedly said “The medical personnel are too exposed to the starvation that hits the northern Gaza Strip.”

On Monday, two children died at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza due to malnutrition and starvation.

Dr Hossam Abu Safia, the Director of the hospital said eleven children are suffering from dehydration and malnutrition at the hospital.

“We suffer from a lack of food for the staff and patients. We only provide dates and water, and there is no milk for the children who are dying of hunger,” he reportedly said.

At least 25 Palestinians have died of hunger and starvation in the north of the besieged enclave.

Over 31,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,184 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,889 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)