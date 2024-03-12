‘More than 100 Missiles’ – Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced on Tuesday the launch of more than 100 missiles toward military sites in northern Israel in response to its bombing of areas in Lebanon, most notably the eastern city of Baalbek, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Israeli Army Radio confirmed that about 100 missiles were launched from Lebanon and targeted the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the Hula Plain in Upper Galilee.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the missiles were launched “in response to the Israeli attacks on our people, villages and cities, the latest of which was in the vicinity of the city of Baalbek” on Monday night.

The statement added that the attack targeted “the headquarters of the Air and Missile Defense Command in the Kaila barracks, the missile and artillery base in Yoav, and the artillery positions deployed in its vicinity with more than 100 Katyusha rockets.”

Israeli Army Radio reported that a number of missiles were intercepted and some of them landed in uninhabited areas, without recording any injuries or damage.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli fighters launched two raids on the vicinity of the city of Baalbek, in eastern Lebanon.

“A person was martyred in the Israeli raid that targeted an olive oil factory,” Baalbek Governor, Bashir Khader, said. According to Al-Jazeera.

Medical sources added that ambulance teams transported six wounded to nearby hospitals.

In Support of Gaza

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

