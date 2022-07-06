‘No to Normalization’: Wihdat Club Pulls Out of UAE Handball Competition (VIDEO)

The Jordanian sports club Wihdat announced that it will not participate in an international handball competition that is scheduled to take place on July 18-28. The reason behind the decision is the club’s refusal to normalize with Israel.

The competition will bring many top Arab and Asia teams together.

In a post on its Facebook page last Monday, Wihdat wrote: “Officially, the Wihdat club announces that will not participate in Al-Ain handball championship,” finishing the statement with an Arabic hashtag: #no_normalization.

The decision was quickly followed by a wave of support by Jordanian and Palestinian activists on social media.

A popular social media account with the name “I am an Arab against normalization,” was one of many who welcomed the decision, accusing the Emirate team Al-Ain of promoting normalization with the Israeli occupation through its partnership with the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa.

“Sports is a moral act that doesn’t tolerate the expulsion of people and the colonization of their land,” the account wrote.

(PC, Sanad, Aljazeera)