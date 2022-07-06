‘No to Normalization’: Wihdat Club Pulls Out of UAE Handball Competition (VIDEO)

July 6, 2022 Articles, Features
Wihdat joins other Arab sports clubs and athletes in rejecting normalization with Israel. (Photo: Social Media)

The Jordanian sports club Wihdat announced that it will not participate in an international handball competition that is scheduled to take place on July 18-28. The reason behind the decision is the club’s refusal to normalize with Israel. 

The competition will bring many top Arab and Asia teams together. 

In a post on its Facebook page last Monday, Wihdat wrote: “Officially, the Wihdat club announces that will not participate in Al-Ain handball championship,” finishing the statement with an Arabic hashtag: #no_normalization.  

The decision was quickly followed by a wave of support by Jordanian and Palestinian activists on social media. 

A popular social media account with the name “I am an Arab against normalization,” was one of many who welcomed the decision, accusing the Emirate team Al-Ain of promoting normalization with the Israeli occupation through its partnership with the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa. 

“Sports is a moral act that doesn’t tolerate the expulsion of people and the colonization of their land,” the account wrote. 

(PC, Sanad, Aljazeera)

