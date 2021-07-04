WATCH: Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Provoke Palestinians

Jewish settlers invade Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Dozens of Jewish settlers Sunday broke into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, in occupied Jerusalem.

Under the occupation forces’ protection, dozens of Jewish settlers broke into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the morning break-in session.

The settlers entered through the Al-Mughrabi Gate and provoked Palestinian worshipers in the mosque courtyards by performing Talmudic prayers.

Israeli occupation authorities allow settler incursions to the mosque since 2003, despite repeated objections and warnings by the Palestinian religious authorities as the visits provoke worshippers of the mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam which located in occupied Jerusalem.

