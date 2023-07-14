‘No Way in Hell’: Three US Democratic Congressmen to Boycott Israeli President’s Speech

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Thursday, Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush confirmed that they will join Omar in boycotting Herzog’s speech.

US Rep. Ilhan Omar said on Wednesday that she would be boycotting Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to a joint session of the Congress, citing Israel’s human rights record and current affairs.

There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a president whose country has banned me and denied Rashida Tlaib the ability to see her grandma,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

“Last month, I opposed the invitation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint session based on his government’s human rights record. And this month I will not attend a similar address from Israeli President Isaac Herzog,” Omar also said, adding:

“Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address comes on behalf of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, at a time when the government is openly promising to “crush” Palestinian hopes of statehood—essentially putting a nail in the coffin of peace and a two-state solution.”

There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a President whose country has banned me and denied @RashidaTlaib the ability to see her grandma. A thread👇🏽 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

“The Office of Congressman Jamaal Bowman can confirm that the Congressman will not be attending President Herzog’s address,” Bowman’s spokesperson told Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to Haaretz, “several others (progressive Democrats) are anticipated to follow suit”.

Herzog is scheduled to address the Congress next Wednesday to mark Israel’s 75th anniversary, as well as to meet with United States President Joe Biden at the White House.

(The Palestine Chronicle)