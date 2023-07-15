Fun in Gaza as Collective Therapy for Traumatized Children (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though summer camps and activities are common for children in many parts of the world, these activities are particularly urgent in Gaza.

UNRWA’S ‘Summer Fun Weeks’ is officially open in Gaza, bringing together thousands of children from across the besieged Strip.

Though summer camps and activities are common for children in many parts of the world, these activities are particularly urgent in Gaza, as children here suffer immeasurable hardships and trauma due to Israel’s repeated wars.

The last major Israeli military operation in Gaza took place between May 9 and 13.

According to UNRWA, Summer Fun Weeks have been instituted particularly because of this, giving the children, including many children with special needs, the rare opportunity to be part of something exciting and positive.

The activities are scheduled to take place between July 8 and August 3.

It is expected to engage more than 130,000 children, according to UNRWA.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)