Not for Sale – Hamas Slams Trump’s ‘Buying and Owning’ Gaza Statements

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has condemned US President Donald Trump’s statements about “buying and owning Gaza,” as “absurd” and a reflection of “profound ignorance” about Palestine and the region.

“We denounce Trump’s remarks about buying and owning Gaza. These statements are absurd,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said in a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Al-Rishq stressed that such comments “demonstrate a profound ignorance of Palestine and the region.”

“Gaza is not a piece of real estate to be bought and sold, it is an inseparable part of our occupied Palestinian land,” al-Rishq stated.

He warned that treating the Palestinian cause with a “real estate dealer’s mindset” is doomed to fail as “the Palestinian people will thwart all plans of displacement and forced relocation.”

‘Future Development’

On Sunday, Trump said he is committed to buying Gaza and letting other nations develop parts of it.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza.” US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his plans to occupy Gaza by claiming he’s committed to “buying” and “owning” Gaza in order to turn it into a development site. He also made claims that he may give it to other states in the… pic.twitter.com/NGNdUj2OFD — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 10, 2025

“As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices, but we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back,” Trump stated.

He also said that the Palestinian enclave is “a demolition site” and uninhabitable.

“But we’ll make it into a very good site” Trump added, “for future development by somebody.”

The US president added, “People can come from all over the world and live there.”

Widespread Condemnation

On February 4, Trump said Washington would “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under a redevelopment plan to turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

His proposal has been met with widespread condemnation from the Palestinians, Arab countries, and other nations, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

A member of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council has sharply criticized Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting that Israelis should instead be moved to Alaska and Greenland to achieve stability in the Middle East.

“If he (Trump) truly wants to be a hero of peace and achieve stability and prosperity for the Middle East, he should relocate his beloved Israelis to the state of Alaska and then to Greenland—after annexing it,” Shura Council member Yousef bin Trad Al-Saadoun said in an article published on Friday in the Saudi newspaper Okaz.

‘Unlawful’

UN special rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, has condemned Trump’s Gaza proposal as “nonsense” and “unlawful.”



Albanese said Trump’s proposal is worse than ethnic cleansing, “it’s forced displacement.”

“Palestinians will never surrender.” UN special rapporteur @FranceskAlbs condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal as “nonsense” and a violation of international law. pic.twitter.com/nkOgueE1y3 — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 10, 2025

“It’s inciting to commit forced displacement, which is an international crime,” she explained, adding “it’s unlawful, immoral and completely irresponsible.”

The international community is made of 193 States and this is the time to give the US what it has been looking for – isolation,” said Albanese in a video shared by Al Jazeera on Monday.



(PC, Anadolu)