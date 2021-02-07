Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Worker near Jenin

A Palestinian worker was injured today while trying to cross the Israeli apartheid wall, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Khaled Nasser Freihat sustained gunshot wounds in his foot when soldiers opened fire at him as he tried to cross an opening in the Israeli apartheid wall while heading to his workplace in Israel.

Ramzy Baroud : The Decades-old War on Palestinian Workers https://t.co/WN7VDtYaaO pic.twitter.com/ivDy4jGQx8 — IMEMC News (@imemcnews) August 25, 2019

Freihat was moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

In July 2004, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion which said that Israel’s building of a barrier in the occupied Palestinian territory was illegal and that Israel should make reparations for any damage caused.

The UN’s principal judicial organ said at that time that construction “would be tantamount to de facto annexation” as it explained that the barrier could create a potentially permanent “fait accompli” on the ground.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)