Palestinian Child Loses His Eye by Israeli Bullet in Hebron

Izz el-Din Nedal al-Batsh, 13, lost his eye after Israeli soldiers fired a rubber-coated round directly at him. (Photo: via Twitter)

A 13-year-old Palestinian child lost his right eye today after he was shot at by Israeli occupation forces in the neighborhood of Bab al-Zawiya, in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Izz el-Din Nedal al-Batsh lost his eye after Israeli soldiers fired a rubber-coated round directly at him. The child’s father said his son was standing inside a commercial store in the neighborhood when the bullet hit his eye.

Clashes were taking place between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian teenagers near the area where the child was shot by the soldiers.

In November 2019, Palestinian videographer Muath Amarneh was blinded in one eye after being shot by an Israeli sniper while covering protests in Hebron.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

