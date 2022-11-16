Oil Tanker Owned by Israeli Businessman Hit in Drone Strike off Oman

An oil tanker owned by an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have the authorization to discuss the attack publicly.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: “We are aware of an incident and it’s being investigated at this time.”

The official identified the vessel attacked as the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon. That tanker is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)