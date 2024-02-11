GAZA LIVE BLOG: ‘Ready to Invade Rafah’ | PRCS: Patients are Dying | Hezbollah Targets Espionage Equipment | Scores Killed in Rafah – DAY 128

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media says that the plan to invade Rafah is ready and that the army has been waiting for the green light for about two weeks. Meanwhile, scores of Palestinians were killed in the southern city of Rafah, where nearly 1.4 million people are gathered and have nowhere else to go. The situation in the hospitals remains catastrophic due to the Israeli siege: patients, medical staff and displaced people are left with no food, water, medicine, or medical equipment. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,784 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, February 11, 4:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 800 protestors stormed the Museum of Modern Art in New York to demand an end to the siege of Gaza and an end to institutional and arts complicity with Zionism.

MAARIV: A week ago, an Israeli occupation army force seized 200 million shekels ($54.29 million) after storming the Bank of Palestine in Gaza City.

🚨 #BREAKING: 800 protestors staged a takeover of the #Museum of Modern Art in #NewYork to demand an end to the siege of #Gaza and an end institutional and arts complicity with Zion*ism#Palestine #Rafah #RafahBombing #RESISTANCE pic.twitter.com/KYSTGJ71uO — Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@Islamic_2_0_2_2) February 11, 2024

ISRAELI SOURCES: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir during a government session, saying, “The army was forced to remove an entire battalion from Gaza due to the police’s performance at the Kerem Shalom crossing.”

ISRAELI CHIEF OF STAFF: The Chief of Staff hinted during the cabinet session that the next battle would be in Rafah.

CHANNEL 12: A barrage of missiles was fired from Lebanon at the Rumim Mountains area in the Upper Galilee, without causing any casualties.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy decided to withdraw the 36th Division from the Gaza Strip to the Lebanese border.

CHANNEL 13: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir asked Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy to shoot women and children “who approach the border” between Gaza and Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli occupation army blew up a residential square west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, February 11, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 7 soldiers from the occupation army were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

ISRAELI ARMY: 7 soldiers from the occupation army were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/WK4lTIKvm9 pic.twitter.com/oxvVCiFUrn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 11, 2024

WASHINGTON POST: The Biden administration no longer views Netanyahu as a partner who can be influenced even in secret.

AL-JAZEERA: 4 Israeli raids targeted the town of Yaroun and the Jabal Balat area in southern Lebanon.

ISRAEL HAYOM: Israel was subject to deep spying from Hamas.

Sunday, February 11, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Two Israeli prisoners were killed due to occupation bombing.

CALCALIST: More than 34,000 workers were laid off in technology companies.

WSJ: Fears that Biden’s popularity will be eroded due to his support for Israel.

NBC (quoting US official): The attack on Rafah increases the divisions between the Biden administration and Netanyahu.

NBC (quoting US official): The attack on Rafah increases the divisions between the Biden administration and Netanyahu. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/WK4lTIKvm9 pic.twitter.com/mKP9EFPF1A — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 11, 2024

AL-AQSA TV: Hamas says that any attack on Rafah means torpedoing the negotiations.

Sunday, February 11, 12:40 pm (GMT+2)

CIVIL DEFENSE DIRECTOR: Rafah suffers from a scarcity of capabilities due to population density.

AL-JAZEERA: 5 dead bodies arrived at the Nasser Medical complex.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several people died of starvation in northern Gaza due to a lack of food supplies.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 28,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,784 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Amal Asa’ad Baker al-Meinawi is an older woman from the Shati Refugee Camp in northern Gaza. “I come from Shati and I am so tired,” the woman told the Palestine Chronicle, as she stood in front of her small tent in Rafah, which hosts her and a large number of her sons and… pic.twitter.com/olVXn3SKD8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 11, 2024

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: Families are satisfied with half a meal in 48 hours, and citizens cannot even find fodder.

AL-JAZEERA: a Palestinian was killed by an Israeli sniper in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Str

Sunday, February 11, 10:40 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: War crimes in Palestine are committed with the full support of America.

OMAN: The Omani Foreign Ministry warned “of the dangerous repercussions of the occupation’s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and its tendency to storm Rafah,” and appealed to the international community to take “concrete measures to push Israel to cease fire and open the crossings.”

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: War crimes in Palestine are committed with the full support of America. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/WK4lTIKvm9 pic.twitter.com/m1zzvem6Sx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 11, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced the targeting of “espionage equipment” at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the Kafr Shuba hills and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and confirmed a direct hit.

UNRWA SPOKESMAN: There is anywhere else for people to go in the far south of Gaza.

Sunday, February 11, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: The government is exploiting the war on Gaza to establish a Jewish neighborhood in the heart of East Jerusalem.

PRCS: The Palestinian Red Crescent announced the death of 3 patients because the Israeli occupation prevented oxygen from entering Al Amal Hospital about a week ago.

Sunday, February 11, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU (to ABC): We plan to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Rafah residents.

NETANYAHU (to ABC): We plan to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Rafah residents. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/WK4lTIKvm9 pic.twitter.com/QyBicVykzh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 11, 2024

ISRAELI MEDIA: Thousands of Israelis took to the streets yesterday, Saturday, demanding the release of detainees held by the Islamic Resistance Movement ( Hamas ) in Gaza, and a number of them demanded the government’s resignation.

Sunday, February 11, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL’S ENVOY TO UN: The Israeli envoy to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the Commissioner-General of UNRWA to resign from his post.

Sunday, February 11, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as a result of the bombing of a house housing displaced people east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as a result of the bombing of a house housing displaced people east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/WK4lTIKvm9 pic.twitter.com/tFqcU055XQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kadarim, south of Safed, in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

Sunday, February 11, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

DUTCH FM: “The situation in the Rafah area is very worrying, and we do not see any outcome of the operations there without a greater humanitarian catastrophe.

CHANNEL 12: The Israeli army has been waiting for about two weeks for the green light from the political level to launch an attack on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, February 11, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF BORRELL: The attack on Rafah will lead to serious tensions with Egypt.

CHANNEL 12: The plan to attack Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, is ready, and that the army is waiting for the green light from the political level.

(The Palestine Chronicle)