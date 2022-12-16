Old Bi-Bi – A Poem by Mats Svensson

By Mats Svensson

Old Bi-Bibi

Where you been, baby?

Been to your friend in the White

Old Bi-Bibi

See you are back now

Got new instructions

Old Bi-Bibi

What’s wrong with you?

It ain’t your name

It’s the things you do

Old Bi-Bibi

don’t you know

It’s all over now

Old Bi-Bibi

You’ve been around too long

Gotta work the devil

‘Til your dead and gone

Old Bi-Bibi

Yes, don’t you know

It’s all over now

It’s all over now

Old Bi-Bibi

You know it’s true

When you hurt my brother

You hurt me too

Old Bi-Bibi,

Don’t you know

It’s all over now, yeah

Old Bi-Bibi

Thought I had you beat

Now I see you walkin’

And walkin’ up and down my street

Old Bi-Bibi, don’t you know

You got a room in jail, yeah

Old Bi-Bibi

You’ve been around too long

Gotta work the devil

‘Til your dead and gone

Old Bi-Bibi

don’t you know

It’s all over

All over

Oh Lord, it’s all over

All over

It’s all over

It’s all over

It’s all over now

Yeah