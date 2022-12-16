Old Bi-Bi – A Poem by Mats Svensson

Old Bi-Bibi
Where you been, baby?
Been to your friend in the White
Old Bi-Bibi
See you are back now
Got new instructions
Old Bi-Bibi
What’s wrong with you?
It ain’t your name
It’s the things you do
Old Bi-Bibi
don’t you know
It’s all over now
Old Bi-Bibi
You’ve been around too long
Gotta work the devil
‘Til your dead and gone
Old Bi-Bibi
Yes, don’t you know
It’s all over now
It’s all over now
Old Bi-Bibi
You know it’s true
When you hurt my brother
You hurt me too
Old Bi-Bibi,
Don’t you know
It’s all over now, yeah
Old Bi-Bibi
Thought I had you beat
Now I see you walkin’
And walkin’ up and down my street
Old Bi-Bibi, don’t you know
You got a room in jail, yeah
Old Bi-Bibi
You’ve been around too long
Gotta work the devil
‘Til your dead and gone
Old Bi-Bibi
don’t you know
It’s all over
All over
Oh Lord, it’s all over
All over
It’s all over
It’s all over
It’s all over now
Yeah
Be the first to comment