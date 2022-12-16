Old Bi-Bi – A Poem by Mats Svensson

December 16, 2022 Articles, Features, Poetry
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via PM of Israel Facebook Page)

By Mats Svensson

Old Bi-Bibi
Where you been, baby?
Been to your friend in the White

Old Bi-Bibi
See you are back now
Got new instructions

Old Bi-Bibi
What’s wrong with you?
It ain’t your name
It’s the things you do

Old Bi-Bibi
don’t you know
It’s all over now

Old Bi-Bibi
You’ve been around too long
Gotta work the devil
‘Til your dead and gone

Old Bi-Bibi
Yes, don’t you know
It’s all over now
It’s all over now

Old Bi-Bibi

You know it’s true
When you hurt my brother
You hurt me too

Old Bi-Bibi,
Don’t you know
It’s all over now, yeah

Old Bi-Bibi
Thought I had you beat
Now I see you walkin’
And walkin’ up and down my street

Old Bi-Bibi, don’t you know
You got a room in jail, yeah

Old Bi-Bibi
You’ve been around too long
Gotta work the devil
‘Til your dead and gone

Old Bi-Bibi
don’t you know
It’s all over
All over
Oh Lord, it’s all over
All over

It’s all over
It’s all over
It’s all over now
Yeah

– Mats Svensson, a former Swedish diplomat working on the staff of SIDA, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, has been following the ongoing occupation of Palestine since 2003. He is the author of “Crimes, Victims and Witnesses – Apartheid in Palestine.” (Real African Publishers) and his latest “Apartheid is a Crime – Portraits of Israeli Occupation,” (Cunepress, 2020). Mats contributed this article to Palestinchronicle.com.
