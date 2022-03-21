Israel Criticizes US Intention to Remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from ‘Terror List’

Israeli prime minister has criticized the US intention to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of foreign “terror organizations”, Israeli media reported.

This move, said Naftali Bennett, would be “expensive”.

According to a series of tweets issued by Bennett, the corps is “the largest and bloodiest terrorist organization in the world” and, “unlike Daesh, or other organizations, it is state-sponsored.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid appealed directly to Washington in a statement, listing the connections between Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and terrorism https://t.co/FWR44W04aa by @RinaBassist — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) March 21, 2022

Bennett added that this is not only an Israeli problem but also the problem of other countries, including Washington’s allies in the region.

Bennett insisted that if this “unfortunate” decision is made, the State of Israel will continue to treat the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and act accordingly. “As always, what will determine our future is our actions, not our words,” he warned.

