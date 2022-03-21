Israel Criticizes US Intention to Remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from ‘Terror List’

March 21, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo: Maryland GovPics, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli prime minister has criticized the US intention to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of foreign “terror organizations”, Israeli media reported.

This move, said Naftali Bennett, would be “expensive”.

According to a series of tweets issued by Bennett, the corps is “the largest and bloodiest terrorist organization in the world” and, “unlike Daesh, or other organizations, it is state-sponsored.”

Bennett added that this is not only an Israeli problem but also the problem of other countries, including Washington’s allies in the region.

Bennett insisted that if this “unfortunate” decision is made, the State of Israel will continue to treat the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and act accordingly. “As always, what will determine our future is our actions, not our words,” he warned.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*