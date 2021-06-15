WATCH: Extremist Rabbi Glick Leads Jewish Settlers in Provocative Tour of Al-Aqsa

Extremist Israeli rabbi and politician Yehuda Glick led today a group of Israeli at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem. (photo: via Glick Twitter page)

Extremist Israeli rabbi and politician Yehuda Glick led today a group of Israeli fanatics who performed a provocative tour of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

The provocative move comes at a time of mounting tensions resulting from Israel’s plan to hold the notorious ‘flag march’ in the Old City of Jerusalem, scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. It is located in East Jerusalem, a part of the internationally recognized Palestinian territories that have been occupied by the Israeli military since 1967.

Settler incursions into the holy mosque compound coupled with the systematic takeover of Palestinian property in Jerusalem are perceived as part of a plan to transform the multi-cultural city into a “reunified” Jewish city under the exclusive control and sovereignty of the occupying state of Israel.

