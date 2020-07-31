Over 27,000 Palestinians Attend Eid al-Adha Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

Over 27,000 Palestinian Muslim worshippers today attended Eid al-Adha prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The worshippers made their way in the early morning hours to the mosque compound to attend the prayers of Eid al-Adha, the “Festival of the Sacrifice” in English, which is the second of two globally celebrated holidays in Islam, as Israel, the occupying power, imposed a partial lockdown to battle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scenes of the cheerful atmosphere, celebrating Eid Al Adha at Al Aqsa mosque. ❤️🇵🇸🙏#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/oQ3Jg1YZ5s — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) July 31, 2020

In his sermon, the Grant Mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Muhammad Hussein stressed that the mosque compound solely belongs to Muslims, and should not be shared with any “aggressor” or “tyrant”.

Hussein added that the Palestinian people had no alternative but to unite in order to defend their holy sites and territories against foreign occupation.

Here's what's happening now in al-Aqsa Mosque in case world media isn't covering this: While Muslims around the world are celebrating the holy #EidAlAdha day, Israeli forces are preventing Palestinians from entering the Mosque. Only Zionist settlers are allowed!!!!!! #SaveAlAqsa pic.twitter.com/11sY1MngcN — Palestinian Voices (@FalastinVoices) July 30, 2020

As part of the precautionary measures to battle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Muslim worshippers had to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, and bring their own prayer rugs.

This came as settler “Temple Mount” groups urged their followers to force their way into the holy site to commemorate Tisha B’Av Day.

Yesterday, Israeli police detained six Palestinians from inside the mosque compound and assaulted others as groups of settlers barged into it under military control.

Last May, the mosque compound was shuttered on Eid al-Fitr as part of the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

For many Palestinians in Jerusalem and across the occupied Palestinian territory, Ramadan is directly connected to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)