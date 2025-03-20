LIVE BLOG: Yemeni Missile Targets Tel Aviv | Death Toll Rises in Gaza – Day 531

March 20, 2025
Hundreds of Palestinians were killed in Gaza as Israel resumed its genocidal war. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli ambulance service announced that 13 people were injured while heading to shelters after sirens were triggered by a missile launched from Yemen.

Meanwhile, Israel’s genocidal campaign continues, with airstrikes destroying civilian homes, aid warehouses, and mosques in Gaza.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Phone Call Between Egyptian Foreign Minister and Qatari Prime Minister on Gaza

EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY:

A phone call took place on Wednesday between the Egyptian Foreign Minister and the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

The Egyptian and Qatari sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza and efforts to solidify a ceasefire agreement.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Cabinet Meeting Postponed to Saturday

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Israeli cabinet meeting has been postponed to Saturday. The Israeli government will meet today to discuss the dismissal of the Shin Bet chief.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

US Authorities Detain Pro-Palestine Indian Researcher

WASHINGTON POST:

US immigration authorities detained an Indian researcher from Georgetown University who was living legally on a student visa.

The US Department of Homeland Security accuses the researcher of spreading Hamas propaganda and anti-Semitism on social media.

The Department of Homeland Security claims the researcher was linked to a senior Hamas advisor.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Military Officials: We Need 10,000 Additional Soldiers

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli military officials stated that an additional 10,000 soldiers are needed “to strengthen Israel’s defense and maintain buffer zones.”

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Financial Times: Israel's Ongoing War Exhausts Israeli Army

FINANCIAL TIMES (citing sources):

Israel’s ongoing war is exhausting the Israeli army to the extreme.

Reserve soldiers warn of increasing depletion of the army as the country approaches a full-scale conflict in Gaza.

For the first time since the start of the war, there may be a chance that some reserve soldiers will not report for duty.

Reserve soldiers may suspend their service if they feel they are sacrificing themselves to achieve the goals of the right wing.

An intelligence officer and an Israeli pilot were discharged after declaring they would not participate in a war that does not serve the people’s interests.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Government Legal Advisor Opposes Dismissal of Shin Bet Chief

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli government’s legal advisor stated that the decision to dismiss the Shin Bet chief cannot be proposed without referring to the High Appointments Committee.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: We Condemn US Aggression on Yemen and Israeli Genocide in Gaza

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that it condemns “the continued US aggression on Yemen and the genocide committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza.”

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrikes Destroy 10 Homes and a Mosque in Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes destroyed 10 homes, an aid warehouse, and a mosque in northern and southern Gaza early Thursday morning.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

11 Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll has risen to 11 after Israeli forces shelled three homes east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Begins Large-Scale Military Maneuvers in Golan Heights

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that the Israeli army began large-scale military maneuvers in the Golan Heights on Thursday morning.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises to 37 in Gaza Due to Israeli Bombing

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll has risen to 37 due to ongoing Israeli bombardment in northern and southern Gaza since dawn.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

Plane Diverted Due to Yemeni Missile

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that a plane en route from London to Ben Gurion Airport diverted at the last moment after sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.

Thu, Mar 20, 10:59 AM (Palestine Time)

13 Israelis Injured after Missile Launch from Yemen

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli ambulance service announced that 13 people were injured while heading to shelters following sirens triggered by a missile launched from Yemen.

