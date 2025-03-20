LIVE BLOG: Yemeni Missile Targets Tel Aviv | Death Toll Rises in Gaza – Day 531

FINANCIAL TIMES (citing sources):

Israel’s ongoing war is exhausting the Israeli army to the extreme.

Reserve soldiers warn of increasing depletion of the army as the country approaches a full-scale conflict in Gaza.

For the first time since the start of the war, there may be a chance that some reserve soldiers will not report for duty.

Reserve soldiers may suspend their service if they feel they are sacrificing themselves to achieve the goals of the right wing.

An intelligence officer and an Israeli pilot were discharged after declaring they would not participate in a war that does not serve the people’s interests.