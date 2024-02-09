Overnight Massacres – The Latest from the Gaza Genocide

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that Israeli occupation forces committed 13 massacres in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, killing 107 Palestinians and wounding 142 more.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes targeting several homes in multiple neighborhoods of Gaza City, specifically in Al-Rimal, Al-Sabra, Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ajleen. The strikes resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries.

Ambulance vehicles were reportedly unable to reach the targeted areas due to the ongoing Israeli rocket and artillery bombardment, as well as drone-fired shots at anything in motion.

Additionally, Israeli occupation naval forces fired shells at the fishermen’s port west of Gaza City.

Eight civilians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli missile strike targeting the homes of the Sayyid and Al-Nahhal families in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA.

Several civilians were also killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza.

At least four civilians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a kindergarten sheltering displaced people in the town of Al-Zawayda in central Gaza.

The continued Israeli artillery shelling on Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, killed and wounded several Palestinians.

A young man and an elderly person were killed by Israeli snipers in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, as the Israeli army continues its siege of the hospital.

In northern Gaza, several civilians were killed and others injured in an airstrike targeting a house in Jabaliya.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,459 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)