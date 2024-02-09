GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Bombing Kills Scores | Biden: Israel’s Response ‘Over the Top’ | US Bombs Yemen | Israel Steals Hundreds of Bodies – Day 126

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US President Joe Biden said that Israel’s response in Gaza has been “over the top” and said he is seeking a “sustained pause in the fighting” to help the civilian population in the Strip. Israeli occupation forces continue to pound Gaza by air, land and sea, killing scores of Palestinians, while Israeli media confirm the seizure of hundreds of bodies, which were transferred to Israel. UNICEF warns against the escalation of fighting in the southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,459 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, February 9, 2:40 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: An Israeli delegation arrived to Cairo to discuss the deal.

PRCS: Israeli occupation forces stormed the association’s Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu has criticized the army for its slow progress in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli position in the Galilee finger in northern Israel.

UNICEF: Gaza is witnessing the worst levels of child malnutrition in the world.

SYRIAN NEWS AGENCY: Our air defense confronted enemy targets in the vicinity of Damascus.

Friday, February 9, 1:40 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: Famine is worsening in the north of the Strip.

FINANCIAL TIMES: The disagreement between Netanyahu and Blinken includes issues of the next phase of the war and ways to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli drone bombed a house in the town of Markaba and the vicinity of the town of Yahmar in southern Lebanon.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes west of Khan Yunis.

PENTAGON: We are still evaluating retaliatory strikes for the killing of our soldiers.

MAYOR OF KIRYAT SHMONA: “More than 21,000 have been displaced from their homes and will not return until security is restored.”

Friday, February 9, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted “espionage equipment in the Duviv Barracks with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit.”

IRAN: We attach great importance to the security of navigation in the Red Sea. Stopping the Israeli attack on Gaza will create conditions for restoring stability in the Red Sea.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft launched a raid near Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed by occupation sniper bullets outside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, bringing the number of martyrs in the city to 8 since this morning.

Friday, February 9, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,459 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, February 9, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: 3 soldiers were transferred to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, Negev, after sustaining serious injuries in battles in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 7 displaced people who were forced by the Israeli occupation forces to leave two schools in Khan Yunis camp were killed.

UNICEF: An escalation of fighting in Rafah would represent another devastating turn in the war, and could claim the lives of thousands.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in the Israeli bombing of homes in Deir al-Balah and al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip since Thursday evening.

Friday, February 9, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: Blinken’s visit revealed the depth of the dispute with Netanyahu.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An elderly man and a young man were killed by Israeli occupation snipers in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, February 9, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation forces displaced people to leave two schools in Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The army transported about 350 bodies of Palestinians from Gaza as part of its search for the bodies of detained Israelis.

Friday, February 9, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombing targets a house in Jabaliya al-Balad.

Friday, February 9, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

US SENATOR WARREN: Biden’s memorandum sets conditions on aid to Israel and countries that receive US military aid.

NORTHERN IRELAND PM: Hamas will ultimately be a partner in peace in the Middle East. Dialogue is the only way to end the conflict in the Middle East.

US MEDIA: US President Joe Biden issued a memorandum requiring governments that receive US weapons to provide written guarantees of compliance with international and US law.

Friday, February 9, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi did not initially want to open the Rafah crossing gate for aid to enter Gaza, but he spoke to him and convinced him to open it.

US ARMY: Our forces launched 7 strikes on Thursday against Houthi targets.

Friday, February 9, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN: I am of the opinion that the Israeli response in Gaza has been “over the top”.

Friday, February 9, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of Rafah has risen to 8 including 3 children.

Friday, February 9, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

6 people, including 3 children, were killed in an Israeli bombing of two houses in Rafah, south of Gaza. 5 people, including 3 children, were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted two homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a kindergarten housing displaced people in the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Blinken and his Saudi counterpart pledged to continue close coordination to increase aid to Gaza.

Friday, February 9, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: There were casualties in an Israeli bombing that targeted a kindergarten in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the headquarters of the 2nd Infantry Brigade at the Ain Zeitim base with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent explosions resulted from the Resistance’s response to the occupation’s attempts to advance under heavy fire cover in the center of Gaza City.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Blinken felt that Netanyahu was seeking confrontation with Washington over the Palestinian issue.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and rescue teams are searching for missing persons.

AL-JAZEERA: 30 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in Upper Galilee.

Friday, February 9, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

GLOBES: Moody’s is likely to lower Israel’s credit rating on Friday.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Violent clashes and intense bombing in the southwestern areas of Gaza City. Violent Israeli bombardment shook the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 8, 9:30 pm (GMT+2)

BERNIE SANDERS: The US Senate is considering granting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu $14 billion to continue the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza.

