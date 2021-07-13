Israeli Media: UAE to Officially Open Embassy in Tel Aviv

UAE will open an embassy in tel Aviv. (Photo: File)

Israeli media revealed that the UAE’s embassy will be opened in Tel Aviv on Wednesday after the two countries normalized relations last year.

The inauguration will take place in the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, according to the “Israel in the Gulf” official Twitter account, which added that the embassy opening will be “another important step in developing relations and cooperation between the two countries”.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the Israeli embassy and consulate in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively late last month.

Dubbed the Abraham Accords, both the UAE and tiny island kingdom Bahrain signed a controversial US-brokered normalisation deal with Israel in September, officially establishing diplomatic and trade ties.

The deal was slammed by the Palestinians as a move that weakened a long-standing pan-Arab position that only an Israeli withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territories and the establishment of a Palestinian state will open doors for normal relations between Tel Aviv and Arab countries.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

