PA Gives Biden Administration 30 Objectives for Negotiations with Israel

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has provided the United States with a number of objectives it seeks to work on in its negotiations with Israel while US President Joe Biden is in office.

The PA has suggested approximately 30 items that relate to regaining its rights as a body, boosting the Palestinian economy and improving its people’s circumstances, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

The Biden admin over the weekend denied that it had asked the Palestinian Authority to assemble a negotiating team for renewed peace talks with Israel. https://t.co/kfVVFeCEcP — Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) June 21, 2021

An individual informed about the discussions told the Israeli daily that Washington, Tel Aviv and Ramallah all consider that such negotiations cannot currently be conducted in the open.

However, the source argued that discreet work on some of the PA’s suggestions could occur.

Among its suggestions, the PA has reportedly called for the number of work permits given to its citizens by the Jewish state to be raised. This would permit them to seek employment in illegal West Bank settlements as well as within Israel itself.

The PA also suggested relatives from different areas of Palestine and Israel be allowed to reunite, and that building efforts be managed so that normal population increases can be accounted for in Palestinian areas.

Other items concern the PA’s rights as an entity. It has asked for a return to the status quo in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, though did not specify further.

A halt to illegal settlement building and Tel Aviv’s administration of parts of the West Bank known as Area A, which the PA gained autonomy over in the Oslo Accords, are among other requests.

News of the Palestinian Authority’s suggestions comes amid significant public outrage at PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ administration over the death of activist and PA opponent Nizar Banat.

Protests have continued for days since news of his death in Palestinian custody broke, with protesters calling for Abbas’ resignation.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)