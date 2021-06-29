Jewish Settlers Chop Trees, Steal Water Pump in West Bank Village

Jewish settlers chopped trees and stole a water pump and electrical wires in the village Jalud, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors illegal Israeli settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a number of settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Ahiya sneaked into the village during the night hours, chopped several olive trees and grape vines.

War on nature: How Zionist colonialism has destroyed the environment in Palestine https://t.co/I6KAzwoedy — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 26, 2019

Moreover, the settlers stole a water pump and electrical wires that were in the vicinity of a livestock shack owned by a local resident.

Daghlas said that this area, located near Jalud school, is frequently raided and property sabotaged by illegal Jewish settlers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)