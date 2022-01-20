PA Minister: Biden Moving Too Slow on Reversing Trump’s Policies against Palestinians

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki criticized US President Joe Biden on Thursday for moving too slowly to reverse all of the Trump administration’s adverse policies against the Palestinians, The New Arab reported.

Al-Maliki also criticized Biden for not using Washington’s special relationship to pressure Israel to abandon “its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.”

Israeli forces forcibly expelled a Palestinian family and demolished their home in Sheikh Jarrah. pic.twitter.com/T3qIUOHKTO — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) January 19, 2022

Al-Maliki told the UN Security Council there were hopes that the end of Donald Trump’s administration and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “would be enough to pave the way for renewed momentum for peace.”

But while the Biden administration reversed several “unlawful and ill-advised” Trump policies, he said it has been slow to act, especially on the US commitment to reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem, which would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city.

