Israel Signs Multi-Billion Dollar Deal for German Submarines

Israel closed a deal on Wednesday to buy three submarines from German industrial giant ThyssenKrupp for €3 billion ($3.4bn), the Israeli newspaper Times of Israel reported.

“I would like to thank the German government for its assistance in advancing the agreement and for its commitment to Israel’s security,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz according to The Times of Israel.

“I am confident that the new submarines will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region.”

Part of the cost of the submarines will be met by the German government in accordance with an agreement signed between the two countries in 2017.

Israel signs $3.4 billion submarines deal with Thyssenkrupp https://t.co/FruhlB6ysu pic.twitter.com/r9DQ4lJlJq — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) January 20, 2022

Moreover, an agreement valued at €850 million has been signed by the Ministry of Economics and Technology in Berlin to invest in Israeli industries, including defense companies.

The agreement follows “several years” of planning and negotiations. It was signed in Tel Aviv on Wednesday by the director-general of Israel’s Defense Ministry, General Amir Eshel, and the Chairman of the executive board of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Dr. Rolf Wirtz.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (#TKMS) has reached an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Defence on the framework conditions for the purchase of three Dakar-class submarines 🇩🇪⚓️🇮🇱https://t.co/Ibse1cbcPc — Naval News (@navalnewscom) January 20, 2022

According to analysts, negotiations between Israel and Germany on the deal were delayed and complicated by a political scandal. Case 3000, also known as the “submarine scandal”, would have seen Israel purchase warships and submarines from the German company after millions of shekels, it is alleged, had been “skimmed” off the top for personal gains.

According to ThyssenKrupp, though, an internal probe found no evidence of corruption in its handling of the sales. The Israeli authorities have taken no action against the conglomerate.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)