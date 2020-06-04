PA Premier Discusses Palestinian Prisoners’ Issue with Red Cross

Palestinian Authority’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh yesterday discussed the issue of Palestinian prisoners being held by the occupation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representative in Jerusalem.

Shtayyeh reiterated the importance of reinforcing mutual cooperation and coordination for the sake of offering humanitarian and health services to Palestinian prisoners.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Shtayyeh also reiterated the importance of cooperation and coordination with the ICRC to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians across the occupied territories, mainly in the Gaza Strip.

The PA prime minister expressed the Palestinian leadership’s rejection of Israeli threats against Palestinian prisoners, including those being made against banks that receive payments made to detainees.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)