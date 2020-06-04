Israeli Army Secures Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus for Settlers’ ‘Visit’

The Israeli army secured early this morning the Joseph’s Tomb, in the Palestinian northern West Bank city of Nablus, to allow dozens of Jewish settlers easy and secure access to the site, according to Palestinian security sources.

Nevertheless, Palestinians confronted Israeli soldiers and settlers and pelted them with stones.



Israeli soldiers fired tear gas at the Palestinians causing several suffocation cases, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Jewish settlers repeatedly break into Joseph’s Tomb, located in a densely Palestinian populated area in Nablus, provoking chaos and confrontation with local residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)