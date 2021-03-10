PA Ready to Cooperate to Speed up ICC Probe into Israeli Crimes

March 10, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh . (Photo: via Shtayyeh's Facebook Page)

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh yesterday stressed that the PA is to cooperate with the ICC in providing all data needed to speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.

He went on to call on the new US admiration to turn its words into actions and to work seriously in order to put an end to Israeli settlement expansion.

Shtayyeh’s remarks came during a cabinet meeting in Ramallah when he also addressed efforts to tackle the coronavirus and the escalation of Jewish settlement activities in the occupied West Bank.

He stressed the Jewish settlements undermine international efforts to keep the prospect of establishing a Palestinian state alive.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.