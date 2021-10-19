PA Urges UN to Monitor Jewish Settler Attacks

October 19, 2021 Blog, News
Jewish settlers in Hebron. (Photo: ISM Palestine, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Palestinian Authority has called on the United Nations to send officials to monitor attacks by illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Monday.

“Terrorism by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank who are currently harvesting their olive crops will not frighten the farmers because they are the true owners of the land,” PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated.

He called on the UN to establish a database of Jewish settlers involved in these acts of terrorism in order to prosecute them.

Shtayyeh added that Israel has built a bus station for illegal settlers near the West Bank city of Nablus.

“It has been built on Palestinian land. This is another step in the theft of this land in violation of international law.” He added that the world’s response to Israel’s illegal settlement project, which is intensifying on a daily basis, must be the formal and full recognition of the State of Palestine.

