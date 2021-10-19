PA Urges UN to Monitor Jewish Settler Attacks

The Palestinian Authority has called on the United Nations to send officials to monitor attacks by illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Monday.

“Terrorism by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank who are currently harvesting their olive crops will not frighten the farmers because they are the true owners of the land,” PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated.

Israeli Settler Attacks Wreak Havoc On Palestinian villages Harvesting Their Olive Trees – https://t.co/2pYp1j739h #Palestine pic.twitter.com/FCz9zwJttV — al whit (@soitiz) October 18, 2021

He called on the UN to establish a database of Jewish settlers involved in these acts of terrorism in order to prosecute them.

Shtayyeh added that Israel has built a bus station for illegal settlers near the West Bank city of Nablus.

During the 2020 olive harvest season, @UNOCHA documented at least 26 Palestinians injured and more than 1,700 trees vandalised. As of October 4, 2021, at least 365 settler attacks against Palestinians have been recorded https://t.co/QDCCo2M2XC pic.twitter.com/w3QUIalhoG — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 16, 2021

“It has been built on Palestinian land. This is another step in the theft of this land in violation of international law.” He added that the world’s response to Israel’s illegal settlement project, which is intensifying on a daily basis, must be the formal and full recognition of the State of Palestine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)