TFL to Remove Posters Calling for Boycott of Israel in London

London’s transport authority, TfL, has said that posters calling for a boycott of Israel and paying homage to Irish author Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People are to be removed, the New Arab website reported on Tuesday.

The posters, which appeared at a London bus stop, use the front cover of Rooney’s book but with the title changed to “Normal People Boycott Israel”.

Protest Stencil – a “subvertizer” that frequently replaces ad spaces in London with political posters – has said they are behind the pro-Palestine guerilla art campaign.

TfL has described the work as an “act of vandalism” and said the posters will be removed “immediately”.

The move comes after Rooney turned down a Hebrew translation of her latest novel Beautiful World, Where Are You, saying that the use of an Israeli-based publishing house would not comply with the Boycott, Divestments & Sanctions (BDS) movement’s guidelines.

Protest Stencil has been critical of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and siege of Gaza.

In June, the group unveiled posters highlighting the plight of residents in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settlers are attempting to expel local Palestinians from their homes.

A spokesperson for TfL clarified that the posters had not been approved by the transport authority.

“These adverts are not authorized by TfL or our advertising partner, JCDecaux,” the spokesperson said.

The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions against Israel. Its aim is to pressure Israel to meet Israel’s obligations under international law.

