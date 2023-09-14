Pain and Grief at Al-Shifa Hospital Following Gaza Explosion – Photo Gallery

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza reached the morgue at Al-Shifa Hospital following the explosion that killed five protesters and wounded 25 others.

A mass protest at the Israeli fence, separating Israel from the besieged Gaza Strip turned tragic when an explosive device detonated among protesters.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, five Palestinian were killed and at least 25 others were injured, as a result of the explosion alone.

Several other Palestinians were also wounded by the Israeli military prior to and following the explosion as well.

According to The Palestine Chronicle correspondent, some of the injuries are in critical condition.

The origin of the device and the reason for the explosion remain unknown, but earlier in the day, several Palestinians were wounded by Israeli military gunfire near Al-Malaka area, east of Gaza City.

The explosion also took place in Al-Malaka, the Palestinian name of an Israeli military base near the Gaza fence.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)