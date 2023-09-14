Palestinians Mourn Victims of Explosion at Gaza Fence – Photo Gallery

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Gaza mourned on Thursday the victims of an explosion, which took place on Wednesday evening during a mass protest near the Malaka Israeli military base.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, five Palestinian were killed and at least 25 others were injured, as a result of the explosion alone.

Medical sources confirmed the identity of the victims:

1. Nasser Rami Noufal.

2. Baraa Wael Al-Zurd.

3. Mohammed Omar Qaddum.

4. Ahmed Ezz Al-Din Al-Jaabari.

5. Ali Ayyad.

Several other Palestinians were also wounded by the Israeli military prior to and following the explosion as well.

The origin of the device and the reason for the explosion remain unknown, but earlier in the day, several Palestinians were wounded by Israeli military gunfire near Al-Malaka area, east of Gaza City.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)